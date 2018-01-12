Fulani herdsmen: Benue people still dey mourn

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Benue people never still dry dia tears for di people wey Fulani herdsmen kill for 1 January 2018.

Dem carry dia pain and vex enter social media come dey talk plenty how government no fit protect di life of di innocent people wey die.

Dem also dey para for President Buhari talk-talk person, Femi Adesina after im say di number of people wey herdsmen kill during former president Goodluck Jonathan time for power reach 756.

Adesina bin say: 'Make anybody no say dis killing dey happen because president na Fulani man. We don get Fulani president before and dis fight-fight between herdsmen and local communities dey happen. So dis thing no start with President Muhammadu Buhari.'

Herdsmen bin enter communities for Guma and Logo local government for Benue State come kill kill innocent people and pursue 80,000 from dia homes.

Rights Activist and former chairman of Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu say na shame for wetin government dey talk and e bad say Buhari no even fit send people go Benue State to mourn with di people of di state.

Can't even blame Ogundamisi.



Instead of being at the burial of 73 of the citizens he swore to protect; instead of honouring the dead with a statement or a moment of silence; this is what your President chose to tweet about today, of all days.



I'm out of outrage. Goodnight guys https://t.co/Q899Vkn7Kd — Ose Anenih, Troll (@Papadonkee) January 11, 2018

Na tears full people eye for Makurdi, Benue State capital on Thursday as di state government do mass burial for di people wey die.

For di burial ceremony elders of di state like Paul Unongu say if government no fit protect di people, den dem go form dia own security.

President Muhammadu Buhari, later tell di police authority make dem go handle di problem but police provoke people more when di Inspector General Ibrahim Idris come say di killings na communal clash.

Even though dey hold meetings, people say dem no fit trust police until dem catch those wey dey behind di killings.