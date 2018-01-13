Red carpet for Soundcity MVP 2018
Celebs show boku for Soundcity 2018 music awards wey happen for Friday 12 January for Lagos, Nigeria.
-
BBC
Juliet Ibrahim no carry last
-
VJ Adams Ibrahim Adebola/Instagram
See as Soundcity VJ Adams dey represent im company, badt sharp guy
-
BBC
Chukie Edozien a.k.a Lynxx form fine boy for carpet
-
Vimbai Mutinhiri/Instagram
Zimbabwe actress Vimbai Mutinhiri carry di hawtness reach another level
-
BBC
Comedian Bovi wan photograph our photographer or maybe na selfie sef
-
BBC
Nollywood artist Osas Ajibade
-
BBC
Tubaba sef enter di place
-
BBC
Bigtime actor Richard Mofe-Damijo a.k.a RMD look very sharp
-
BBC
Di red carpet for Soundcity MVP full no be small
Another thing we de for inside dis tori
Image gallery
Arsene Wenger: Seven pictures to mark 811 matches
- 31 December 2017
Image gallery
2017: Di year wey 'hot' for African presidents dem
- 28 December 2017
Image gallery
Eboue: Other celebs wey don dey take suffer baff
- 26 December 2017