Red carpet for Soundcity MVP 2018

  • 13 January 2018

Celebs show boku for Soundcity 2018 music awards wey happen for Friday 12 January for Lagos, Nigeria.

    Juliet Ibrahim no carry last

    See as Soundcity VJ Adams dey represent im company, badt sharp guy

    Chukie Edozien a.k.a Lynxx form fine boy for carpet

    Zimbabwe actress Vimbai Mutinhiri carry di hawtness reach another level

    Comedian Bovi wan photograph our photographer or maybe na selfie sef

    Nollywood artist Osas Ajibade

    Tubaba sef enter di place

    Bigtime actor Richard Mofe-Damijo a.k.a RMD look very sharp

    Di red carpet for Soundcity MVP full no be small

