Benue Killings: Give us land for peace to reign - Fulani Herdsmen

Fulani herdsmen don talk say di only way wey dis killings go end for Benue State na for government to comot di anti-grazing law or provide land for dem to keep dia animals.

Di National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association, Husaini Yusuf Bosso na im tell BBC News Pidgin dis one.

Im say even wen government make di anti-grazing law, say dem no consult dem.

"We no wan dis crisis to continue. Na di anti-open grazing law na im cause am but we no want am to continue. Government suppose comot di law or provide us with land to keep our cows".

Di oga of Fulani herdsmen for Benue Garus Gololo say e be like say politicians for di state don highjack di crisis for dia own benefit.

E say dem di use am cause kata kata for di administration of Benue governor, Samuel Ortom.

Im say even till now dem never see ten Fulani people wey still dey miss.

Benue State government respond

Di Benue State government say e no dey go back on top di anti-grazing law wey e make, say make all Fulani put dia cow for ranch as na dat one be international practice.

But Bosso say di Fulani herdsmen no get land, and di only option for dem na to leave Benue State and dis one go really affect di way wey dem go survive.

Herdsmen bin attack communities for Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue State dis January, come kill kill 73 people and drive 80,000 people from dia house.

