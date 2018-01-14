Image copyright @GovAmba -Twitter Image example Since October 1, 2017 wey di group declare freedom from La Republic na im katakat increase for southern Cameroon

Chris Anu, Southern Cameroon Communication Secretary, tell BBC Pidgin say dem leaders wey some gun men arrest for Abuja over one week ago, go meet and tok with dei lawyer dem for Monday or Tuesday this week.

"We don locate our president and odas for Abuja, Nigeria capital city.

"Nigerian Foreign Ministry and Police Inspector don confirm'am. Dem promise say deh no go send our leaders dem back for Cameroon," Anu tell BBC Pidgin.

Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, secessionist leader with 11 odas bindi hold meeting for Nera Hotel for Abuja when some gun men abduct dem.

Na Nigerian authorities arrest Southern Cameroon leaders and dem dey for Abuja, de Anglophone Cameroon secessionist group don confirm.

Who arrest southern Cameroon leader inside Nigeria?

African Bar Association, (lawyers group) and Femi Falana Southern Cameroon leaders dei lawyers di condemn de abduction, say deh go take legal action.

African lawyers fit take action if Nigeria no release separatists

Even Amnesty International, Human Rights body chuk mop for de mata say, "if de Anglophone leader dem go back for Cameroon e go hard for dem for get fair trial and torture go fit be dei portion."

Southern Cameroon don put condition say; if refugee dem no return for kontri, government komot all military from Anglophone region dem, deh release teachers, students and odas wey dey for ngata (prison) for seka Anglophone crisis, school no go resume.