Funke Akindele name don fade comot from di next Avengers movie
Di name of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello alias Jennifa don waka comot from di list of artists wey dey act inside di next Avenger movie.
Na just early dis week, Nigerians for social media dey jollificate when Akindele-Bello name from nowhere, appear inside di Marvel Comic Avengers: Infinity War IMDb website.
IMDb na biggest website for world wey internet users fit get all di information dem need about di people wey dey make movies, television programmes and even computer games.
According to di website for early dis week, Akindele-Bello suppose act as Dora Milaje, wey be di bodyguard of di Black Panther.
But since January 13, na im Akindele-Bello name no dey among di list of actors' for di Infinity War movie.
Nigerians all over di world carry dis tori as sign say di Nigerian film industry a.k.a Nollywood don arrive.
Dem celebrate Akindele-Bello with all kain memes for social media:
Meanwhile, Funke Akindele-Bello wey dey active for social media never still talk anything about di matter.
Avengers: Infinity War go begin show for cinema from May dis year.