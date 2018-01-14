Image copyright Instagram/funkejenifaakindele Image example Funke Akindele na one of di biggest actress for Nigeria Nollywood wey dey do film

Di name of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello alias Jennifa don waka comot from di list of artists wey dey act inside di next Avenger movie.

Na just early dis week, Nigerians for social media dey jollificate when Akindele-Bello name from nowhere, appear inside di Marvel Comic Avengers: Infinity War IMDb website.

IMDb na biggest website for world wey internet users fit get all di information dem need about di people wey dey make movies, television programmes and even computer games.

According to di website for early dis week, Akindele-Bello suppose act as Dora Milaje, wey be di bodyguard of di Black Panther.

But since January 13, na im Akindele-Bello name no dey among di list of actors' for di Infinity War movie.

is it only me dt tink d news abt #funkeakindele in black panther is fake,i didnt see any1 like her in d trailer nd she made no statement — Aregbesola joshua (@joshares78) January 13, 2018

Nigerians all over di world carry dis tori as sign say di Nigerian film industry a.k.a Nollywood don arrive.

Dem celebrate Akindele-Bello with all kain memes for social media:

REMARKABLE! We congratulate our Brand Ambassador,@funkeakindele (A.K.A Jenifa), who is a member of a long list of casts for the Hollywood Movie 'Avengers' and will play a member of the Black Panther's guards.



We at #WesternLotto r proud 2 be associated with you. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/O3d7EqY7NI — Westernlotto (@westernlotto) January 11, 2018



We at #WesternLotto r proud 2 be associated with you. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/O3d7EqY7NI — Westernlotto (@westernlotto) January 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele-Bello wey dey active for social media never still talk anything about di matter.

Avengers: Infinity War go begin show for cinema from May dis year.