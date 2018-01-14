Image copyright Tom Pennington

US Embassy for Ghana dey do wetin mannerz see as damage control, after dia President Donald Trump talk nyaa about African countries sey 'shithole.'

Na for Twitter di embassy tell Ghanaians say e be honour give demma staff sey dem dey serve together with Ghanaians, as dem dey value relationship wey dey between dem:

We have great respect for the people of Africa. Our commitment to Ghana and all our African partners remains strong. It's an honor for our staff to serve here alongside Ghanaians, and we deeply value our relationship with them. — US Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) January 13, 2018

But Ghanaians no happy for wetin di embassy write. Dem say US embassy no comot demself from President Trump in statement:

Sadly nothing in this tweet indicates your show of disapproval for what @realDonaldTrump said. There's no apology of a sort. It would have been nice to at least issue a statement which clearly indicates you distance yourself from what your President said. — lackie (@lackiesmalz) January 13, 2018

President Trump bin describe El Salvador, Haiti den some African nations say dem be "shithole" countries for some lawmakers meeting under for White House.

Dis be what he talk: "why sey we get all dis people from shithole countries wey want come here?"

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo bore sake of US President Donald Trump talk, and he describe Trump in comment as "extremely unfortunate."Ghana President be di latest African country wey react to Trump besides criticisms Botswana den African Ambassadors for United Nations.

According to Akufo-Addo: "we no go accept dat kind insult, even from leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful dem dey."

The language of @realDonaldTrump that the African continent, Haiti and El Salvador are "shithole countries" is extremely unfortunate. We are certainly not a "shithole country". We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 13, 2018

Di Ghana President in word don go viral for social media; some say if all President for Africa work well, den Trump no go fit insult di countries dem, while others say di President dey very correct:

Maybe if people like you and past leaders worked hard, we'll not be having such insults thrown at us. We should channel the same energy we've used in replying him to do something better for ourselves.

It's even a waste of time to make that lunatics comments a point of discuss. — Edwin Asante (@EdwinAsante6) January 13, 2018