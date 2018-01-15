Kaduna killing: 'Help no come until di damage happen'

Image copyright EMMANUEL AREWA/AFP/Getty

According to di Waziri of Birnin Gwari, Abdulkadir Jibirilu, when herdsmen attack Dangaji and Ungwan Gajere village, villagers bin call soldiers for help, "help no come until di damage happen".

Mr Jibirilu tell BBC Pidgin tori person Onyinye Chime say, as herdsmen go rob for di village of Dangaji and Ungwan Gajere for Birnin Gwari local government area, na im vigilante begin defend di villagers before security forces fit reach di area.

Two military post dey di local government. one dey Dogon Dawa and di second one dey Kuyelu. Di two of dem dey very far away from di villages wey herdsmen attack.

For di end of di attack, many people injure and plenty houses burn. But Waziri say no be di house of di villagers but di house of di Fulani people wey dey inside bush.

For weekend, herdsmen kill seventeen people for di attack wey start from Friday night enter Saturday morning.

Seven people die for Dangaji near Birnin Gwari town, and ten others die for Ungwan Gajere inside Kutemeshe district, all for Birnin Gwari local government.

Skip Twitter post by @ShehuSani There's a fresh attack by Gunmen in my constituency,Birnin Gwari LG,Kaduna state today,killing scores of people.My condolences to the families of the deceased.I will surely raise this on the floor of the senate on our resumption, Insha Allah. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 13, 2018

E don tey

E don tey wey herdsmen and vigilante dey clash for dis area. Di situation dey bad because as vigilante dey revenge, innocent Fulani people dey die put inside.

Mr Jibirilu say Birnin Gwari people dey for very "terrible situation" because dia land dey border of Katsina and Zamfara state and dis one make am easy target for herdsmen to attack.

As attack don dey happen for many years now, di local people provoke organise dia own vigilante. but with di presence of soldiers, di attack don really reduce compare to many years ago.