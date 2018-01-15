Image copyright Getty Images

Government for Benue, Nigeria don dey do meeting with people on top how dem go handle di wahala wey dey happen for di state.

Tori be say people wound and others loose property for di fight-fight wey happen between some young people and Hausas dem on Saturday for di capital, Makurdi.

Austin Nemba tell BBC Pidgin say im bin go Wadata market to buy fish na im some bad Hausa boys come pursue am with knife, stick, cutlass, wood and even gun.

Image copyright Collins Ahokegh Image example Mr Nemba say im dey try escape when dem spoil im car

"Wen dem come pursue us, people run go everywhere. I put my motor for reverse gear make I dodge, but di boys follow us, come attack my car. I just dey fire dey go, if I wait, dem for kill me"

Tori wey comot be say some Hausa youths start fight after dem hear say some Benue youth kill one Fulani Okada man for Wurukun.

Image copyright Collins Ahokegh

Plenty people loss dia property, odas even wound but no one die.

Gregory Adugu, wey see dey fight korokoro, tell BBC Pidgin say wetin provoke di Hausa na di news say some Benue youth kill one Fulani man.

But di oga for Hausa community for Benue, Alhaji Garba Baba talk say na area boys wey dey look for something to steal do di fight.

E come join mouth add say nothing concern Hausa man with di Fulani herdsmen and farmer wahala.

Mr. Garba say dem still dey try know who di Hausa man wey die be as im dead bodi dey with police.

Police talk-talk person, Moses Yamu, say dem still dey investigate di mata to know wetin happen.