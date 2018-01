Explosion fit don kill people for Lagos gas station

Image copyright Akintunde Akinleye Image example Na so one tanker fall comot bridge for FESTAC for December 2017, come catch fire

One gas station don catch fire for Lagos, Nigeria, after e explode.

Wetin make di gas station explode never clear but tori wey dey comot for Magodo, di area wey di station dey, be say some people don die.

E never sure how many, but some tori people say dey talk say na two and some say e fit reach ten.

Dem say plenty people wound inside di gas explosion.

Authorities don dey ground dey help people for di area.

Di Lagos State Fire Service dey try quench di fire as di Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Federal Road Safety Corps and di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency dey help arrange support for people.

Dem don warn say traffic for di area go bad so make people follow another road go where dem wan go.

BBC Pidgin go bring una dis tori as e dey go.