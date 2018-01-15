Image copyright Other Image example Dis days e dey common to see dirty heaps for roadside inside Lagos, wey be Nigeria economic capital

Di drive along di Lagos -Badagry expressway from Alakija, reach Orile for di popular Lagos city for Nigeria dey full of bad smell from dirty wey heap full road; e fit nearly comot person nose.

Lagos na di fastest growing city for di world, di biggest city for Africa and di commercial headquarters of Nigeria. For plenty years now, many government wey don rule di state get am for mind to make Lagos "megacity" and one of di way dem wan achieve am na to make am one of di cleanest cities.

Tori be say di population of di state wey dem estimate to be around 20 million dey make am hard for government to achieve dis dream.

Last year, di present state government launch di Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) where im go join Visionscape Sanitation Solutions Limited to use technology solve di dirty palava of Lagos but months later, things never change.

People dey complain about dirty for Lagos ontop social media:

Why dirty full road?

Di association of waste managers (PSP operators) for Nigeria wey been dey in charge to dey comot dirty from Lagos bin drag government go court ontop di CLI programme, say e no favour dem.

Some people feel say dis na why dem no dey work well again to go carry people dirty.

But Lekan Wellbeck, wey dey consult for di association of waste managers tell BBC Pidgin tori person Helen Oyibo say: "di operators still dey work; di issue be say dem no fit reach di dumpsites and dis wan dey affect dia turnaround time."

"Also, di new strategy where dem place dustbin for highway don also increase di rubbish wey dey road, as people see am as free thing."

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Di PSP operators dey complain say road to di dumpsite no good and bulldozers wey dey operate dia no reach.

But Lagos state government say di reason dey different.

On Saturday, dem announce di total ban of cart pushers and wheelbarrow operators dem say dem dey work against di cleanliness of di city.