Trump medical check-up: Why you need do your own?

Image copyright Reuters Image example When US President Donald Trump bin go meet im doctors, some people say e suppose check im mental health join sef.

Last week na im US President Donald Trump do im first medical check-up since im enter office, and im White House doctor announce say Trump dey "excellent health."

Ronny Jackson talk dis one for statement, after military doctors dem examine di 71-year-old bodi for three-hours, dem say e "go very very well."

But medical check-up no be for president dem alone. Doctors dey advice say make every adult do check-up at least once a year, although e get some people wey dem fit tell say make dem dey do am every six months.

Medical check-up mean say doctor go check person whole bodi, to make sure say sickness no dey and all di organs for di body dey work well-well.

Dr Ofonime Udoh wey be physician tell BBC News Pidgin say medical check-up dey important because "e get plenty-plenty sickness wey if doctor catch am early, dem fit treat, before di sickness spoil plenty things for body. Plenty sickness dey wey bad, but if them catch am early dem fit comot di part wey bad make e no big pass dat one," na wetin Dr Udoh talk.

She say as person dey old, na so some sickness dey come. Person wey get hypertension or diabetes or liver disease go need to do check-up plenty times pass person wey dey healthy and no get any sickness for bodi but if you dey okay make you dey do your check-up once every year.

Image copyright AFP Image example HIV test na one of di test wey dem go do, once person say im wan do full bodi check-up.

"Anytime you do check up, make sure say you keep all di results of di tests wey you do. Dis one go help you in case of next time, so dat di doctor wey dey see you go fit compare di last results with di one wey you just do make dem see weda di thing dey better abi e dey bad dey go know," na wetin she add put.

Some of di tests to expect for medical check-up na:

Blood pressure

Sugar

Urine

Kidney function

Liver function

Hepatitis B and C

HIV

Scan of di abdomen

Prostate test for man

PAPS smear for woman

Eye, heart, and intestine.

Breast test

Dr Ofonime dey advice people say make money no stop dem to do test so dem fit live healthy life.