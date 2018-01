Image copyright Reuters Image example Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) say Uber operators dey make more money pass dem sake of dem get unfair advantage

Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) say dem want make Uber operators spray demma cars taxi colours for Ghana.

Vice Chairman of GPRTU Robert Saba vex sake of dem say if you check Road Traffic Regulation 2013, L.I 2180 Uber demma operations for Ghana dey against wanna current laws.

Some reports emerge say Transport Ministry for Ghana order Uber to rebrand demma cars like normal taxi dey road top, but den deny dis matter as dem never give any directive like dat.

But di debate dey happen for social media be whether Uber dey spoil local transport operators demma business or say dem for shun demma poor services dem make demma bodi more attractive.

Dis be some of di comments wey menerz dey make for social media; plenty people dey support Uber, say di union make "jealous," but others say Uber for pay tax to di government:

Image copyright FACEBOOK Image example Ghanaians make divided over Uber demma operations

Mr Saba say make district assemblies look sharp den deal with Uber drivers, den make police arrest dem on top.

Meanwhile, di GPRTU demma leadership say dem go approach Transport Ministry with demma issues den hope say do Ministry go fit sort out dis matter give dem.