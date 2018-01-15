ISIS scare: Ghana police intercept seven hand grenade explosives

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana police as dem dey respond to one explosion wey happen for Accra on 8 October 2017

Divisional police command for Ghana intercept seven hand grenades for Ghana after demma operation for Odokor.

Dem say di three suspects wey di police arrest admit say di explosives be demma suspects own; meanwhile security analysts say weak borders for Ghana be reason why dis weapons fit enter di country.

Local media report for Joy Fm mention say one of di men dem reveal say he get some ISIS links, after dem find some pictures for in phone top.

But, police say dem no fit confirm any links wey he get plus ISIS.

Public Affairs Director for Ghana police ACP David Eklu release statement confirming di arrest happen.

Image copyright Ghana Police Service Image example Ghana police say investigation dey go on on top di mata

But dem no talk about any ISIS connection with one of di suspects dem arrest.

Di police say anyone wey get information related to dis case make dem come forward with am.