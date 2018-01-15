Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Suya na popular food for Nigeria and na cow meat dem di use do am

Some Nigerians don talk dia mind for social media say dem no go eat cow meat again.

Dem say na dia own way to say we-no-go-gree ontop di way Fulani herdsmen attack communities for Logo and Guma Local Government areas for Benue state for 1 January.

Na at least 73 people bin die for di attack and government don do mass burial for them while 80,000 others dey live for camps.

Shadrach Ukuma tell BBC News Pidgin say since 2016, im don stop to chop cow meat for im house because if im stop to buy meat, e go reduce dia gain and di money wey dem go use buy arms.

For im side, Esekhaigbe believe say dis one fit create better action and di real people wey get di cows go quick wan talk make dem solve di problem:

But e get some people wey say dem no follow do di ban. Dem don dey even dey do comedy ontop di matter.: