Trump "shithole" comment: Africa leaders dey react

Image copyright Mark Wilson/Getty Image example US President Donald Trump don dey for tori people mouth all over di world for different things wey im dey always talk, or tweet for social media.

Some Africa leaders don invite US ambassadors for dia countries to come explain wetin dia president Donald Trump really mean on top di "shithole" mata.

Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa on Monday summon di US official for dia different countries over word wey president Trump talk; tori be say Trump call Haiti, El Salvado and Africa shithole countries.

South Africa say dem go do official protest to US embassy for Pretoria. Di idea na to give "opportunity to di Charges de' Affaires to explain di statement."

Botswana bin don first invite di US ambassador to di country to come "clarify if Botswana follow for di shithole country."

Ghana president Nana Akuffor-Addo enter Twitter speak im mind with strong face say: "we no go accept dat kind insult."

US embassy for Ghana sharply enter Twitter to talk how dem get "great respect" for Africa people.

Skip Twitter post by @NAkufoAddo The language of @realDonaldTrump that the African continent, Haiti and El Salvador are “shithole countries” is extremely unfortunate. We are certainly not a “shithole country”. We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 13, 2018

Africa Union don chook mouth for di mata. Dem say make di US president take back im word, and im must apologise for di talk.

Skip Twitter post by @samirasawlani JUST IN: statement from African Union mission to the USA re: President Trump's 'shithole' comments, the mission 'demand retraction and an apology to Africans around the world' pic.twitter.com/G1tMSybuSa — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) January 12, 2018

Oga Trump bin say, even though im use tough language, no be like so im talk am. But di wahala be say Trump mention only Haiti for im denial statement.