Kelechi second goal for Leicester City na one wey English football must write for inside dia history book

Kelechi Iheanacho don become di first player for English football wey di new video assistant referee go award goal to as Leicester beat Fleetwood for inside FA Cup third-round replay match.

Nigeria Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 21, write history yesterday night when im score di first goal for England wey di new VAR go award to player.

Even though na di third time dem go use VAR for match for England, dis na di first time VAR go decide whether player don score goal true true after di assistant referee don first blow whistle for offside and cancel di goal for inside FA Cup match wey Leicester beat Fleetwood 2 - 0.

Iheanacho score di first goal but na di second goal wey im score cause small palava after e be like say na offside, but di referee Jonathan Moss come decide to use VAR wey come check and confirm say di striker no dey offside.

Video Assistant Referee na match official wey dey use video replay technology to check whether di decision wey head referee don make dey correct.

Iheanacho don disappoint since Leicester buy am from Manchester City for $34m last year and yesterday na di first time im go score for im club.