Na $35,000 di Kenya 'reverend sister' steal comot from bureau dey change office

Police in Kenya don dey find woman thief wey dress as reverend sister to rob bureau de change.

Dey talk say when she enter di bureau office on Sunday, di people no know say na thief she be.

She come use cunny way carry $35,000 comot before dem even know say she be thief.

People for di forex office tell BBC say everything happen under ten minutes.

Di mata still dey shock police but dem believe say na inside job as di guards talk say dem no know how di robbery take happen.

No be di first time be dis, last November some robbers dig tunnel, steal $500, 000 from bank safe for Nairobi .