Image example Some people for di funeral say di 'coffin birth' na witchcraft and dem suppose burn di dead woman and im pickin

People for one rural community for Eastern Cape, South Africa shock after one women wey don already die born pickin inside coffin.

Di strange "coffin birth" happen when one staff wey dey work for di mortuary see say 33-year-old mother of five, don born pickin even though she don die for almost 10 days, according to online tori people The Dispatch.

Di whole mata surprise everybodi for di mortuary as dem bin dey prepare for di woman funeral di next day.

On Sunday, dem bury di mama and im pickin, wey die inside her belle, inside one big coffin.

Many people wey dey di funeral say dem never hear dis kain thing before but tori people don report say e don happen before for different-different places in di world.

Medical expert dem say e dey possible for woman wey don die to born if di death happen around di time wey di pickin don ready to come out, say di body go find way to 'born' am.

"First, I bin dey mourn my daughter death wey nobody expect, and now shock come catch me when I hear say she born during di ten days after im don die. Wetin dey happen?" talk di mother of di woman wey die.