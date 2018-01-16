Image copyright NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Images Image example Na di rat wey get plenty breast dey spread Lassa fever

Three people don die from Lassa fever for Ebonyi State, Nigeria according to di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Di three people na health workers for Ebonyi.

NCDC talk say na on Sunday di 14th of January 2018 na im dem get report of four cases of Lassa fever among health care workers for Ebonyi State.

Dem talk say dem don send team go dia to help with strategy to support di state, coordinate, trace contact dem to prevent di disease from spreading further.

Image example Dirty like this one for Lagos street, fit bring rat wey get Lassa virus

Lassa fever na viral disease wey person fit get from contact with food, or household items wey rat piss and shit don spoil. Di virus dey also spread when person come in contact with di blood, piss, shit or any water wey dey come out of di body of person wey get am.

According to di oga of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, people wey dey work for health facilities dey quick catch am especially if dem no follow to di latter, di infection prevention and control procedure dem.

"We advise say make health workers dey practice with caution when dem dey handle patients at all time no be only when dem suspect say Lassa fever dey ground."

"Our heart dey with di Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FETHA) and Ebonyi state government and we go support dem so e no go happen again."

NCDC dey also draw ear give people say make dem keep dia environment clean all di time and make dem also keep dia food well- well and inside container dem wey rat no go fit touch.

For families wey dey take care of Lassa fever patients, dem need to also exercise caution.

Image example Di last time Lassa Fever happen for Lagos, government set up isolation wards, to make sure say di virus no go spread

For August 2017, dem place some health workers for di Lagos University Teaching Hospital under watch after two people die from Lassa fever for di hospital.

Presently, Lassa fever no get vaccine to prevent am but with extra care, person fit avoid am.