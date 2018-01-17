How di herdsmen and farmer palava take start

34 year-old Terkinbi Gwa say im and im brothers still dey shock and dia heart cut since herdsmen kill dia father for 1 January 2018 for Guma village, Benue state for Nigeria.

E say im father wey be Julius Gwa, bin go village for Guma to go harvest im crop when di attack happen.

E come add say im don loss im friend and mentor and e dey worry am well because e no know how to pay im brothers school fees since im no get work.

Jimmy Meeme, di local chief for Logo village say dem burn im house and kill 3 members of im community.

Na 73 people die for di 1 January 2018 attack.

How di palava reach dis level?

Di fight-fight between Fulani herdsmen and farmers don dey happen tey-tey. For 2012 and 2013, nine attacks happen and more than 190 people die.

  • May 7, 2013: People wey dem suspect be herdsmen attack people wey go burial for Agatu, kill 47 people and 7 days after another 40 people die.
  • July 5, 2013: 20 people die for Nzorov, Guma LGA, Benue state.

For 2014, 16 attacks happen and more than 231 people die.

  • Feb 20 - 22, 2014: Herdsmen attack six villages for Gwer West Local government and kill 35 people.
  • March 6, 2014: 30 die for Kwande, Katsina/Ala and Logo Local government.
  • March 29, 2014. 15 people die for Senghev for Gwer-West for allegation of chemical weapon
  • Di herdsmen attack Governor Gabriel Suswam convoy burn late Tortiv Alfred Torkula house

Di number of death shoot up for 2015 as 335 people die after 8 attacks happen

  • March 15, 2015.for Egba village for Agatu LGA herdsmen pursue people kill 90 people
  • April 27, 2015 dem kill 28 people and attack 3 villages for Guma.
  • May 11, 2015. dem attack Ikyoawen community in Turan Kwande LGA and 5 people die.

For 2016 , 537 people die and na 8 attacks happen.

  • Feb 21-24, 2016. 500 people die as herdsmen attack 7 villages for Agatu and pursue 7000 from dia house
  • Young Benue people protest go National Assembly and Senate David Mark visit di area.
  • Feb 8, 2016. dem pursue 300 people and kill 10 people for Tor-Anyiin and Tor-Ataan in Buruku LGA.

Di attack for 2017 happen 5 times and 43 people die

  • January 24, 2017: 15 people die for Ipiga village in Ohimini Local Government Area
  • March 2, 2017: 10 people die for Mbahimin community, Gwer East Local Government Area
  • March 11, 2017: 7 people die for Mkgovur village for Buruku local government area

