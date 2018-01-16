Police arrest three men with different kinds of explosives for Accra

Ghana police don arrest three men with different kinds of explosives inside Accra.

Di regional police command never give full gist why dem do di arrest, but according to Reuters Agency tori, na at least seven grenades na im dem sieze after police get info.

Assistant Commissioner David Eklu talk say police dey investigate di matter together with relevant agency dem.

