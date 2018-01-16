Image example Di English speaking region of Cameroon wan go form new country wey dem call Ambazonia

BBC News Pidgin dey monitor situation for di English speaking region of Cameroon after panic and fear make people dey run left, right and centre on Monday.

Di panic make student dem begin scamp run comot from schools for di area.

Wetin cause tension na tori say e be like say separatists dem wey wan break away go form another country, kill one Special Forces officer inside Dian, wey be town for south-west region.

Di thing be be say for di past one year, serious tension dey inside south-west and north-west region for Cameroon as people don dey complain how dem no dey treat dem equal for matter wey concern economy and social injustice.

Now Schools for dat area no open on Tuesday.