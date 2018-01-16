Cameroon dey fear salmonella milk wey no pure

Image copyright PHILIPPE HUGUEN

Cameroon government don hala give im people say make dem be careful make dem no buy milk wey fit get salmonella bacteria inside.

Last December, one company wey dey produce milk, Lactalis, withdraw all dia baby milk and cereals wey dem produce for 2017 comot shops for all over di world.

Na im di Ministry of Trade come sharperly send people to immediately withdraw all di products.

Charles Monefong Abessolo, wey be di oga for di Control and Research department for di ministry tell tori people Cameroon Tribune say dis new warning wey dem dey give na because dem worry say some people wey wan make money still fit dey sell di milk, even as government don ban am.

Im say, normally, anybodi wey buy di milk before suppose return am and dem go return dia money.