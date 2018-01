Image copyright SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Image example Archive picture weh, SDF Chairman, Fru Ndi di hold meeting for 2011 presidential election

"I no wan be candidate for 2018, no bi person go tell me, na me sef go tok'am;" na so oga for Cameroon opposition party di react for de kongossa for outside say e no go be candidate.

John Fru Ndi weh na Chairman for Social Democratic Front (SDF) tok'am for BBC News Pidgin.

Dis na because after SDF shidon for e National Executive Meeting, for Bamenda on 13 January na yi wan kain kongossa deh for outside, for newspaper and social media say oga John Fru Ndi no go be candidate for SDF party for presidential election.

Dis year, Cameroon go hold municipal, legislative, senatorial and presidential elections.

Fru Ndi reply say: "dat wan na lie pipo dem weh wan destroy SDF and democracy for we party. We just hold meeting for we party, resolution nova komot and pipo don broadcast for de whole world say Fru Ndi no go stand."

Skip Twitter post by @news_cameroon Breaking News - Ni John Fru Ndi, Will Not Be a Candidate for the 2018 Presidential Election:



In addition,... https://t.co/Pey7V7oesD — BreakingNewsCameroon (@news_cameroon) January 15, 2018

Meanwhile, tori na say SDF convention go hold next month and na dat taim deh go choose de party leader dem and decide who go be candidate.

"De convention no far, make pipo no begin piss for clothe, SDF na democratic party and na yi member dem de go choose dei candidate," na wetin Fru Ndi add.

De main opposition party before bi di boycott elections, but Fru Ndi say dis taim de party don decide say deh no go do'am so.

"You mimba sa na we don push Mr Biya (president) sotei e di try for improve on electoral law dem."