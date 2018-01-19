Cameroon 2018 Election: 'If wuna wan change, make we go new Republic'
"I no get party; we no di tok about party but if wuna want change, make we go for new republic, make wuna register, vote and protect wuna vote."
Na Barrister Akere Tandeng Muna, di prominent lawyer wey wan contest for Cameroon 2018 elections talk dis one for interview with BBC News Pidgin.
Some party dem join hand for select Mr Muna to be dia candidate for presidential election dis year as deh bi meet for January 15.
Cameroon go organise municipal, legislative, regional senatorial and presidential election and de platform shidon discuss de agreement.
- Cameroon elections: Crisis Group say kontri na priority for AU
- Africa elections dem wey eyes dey for 2018
For 2009 some tori pipo say na de person when e get plenty chance for take over from President Biya.
Oda tori pipo dem for 2010 put Akere Muna e name among de eight candidate dem with big chance for enter Etoudi (presidential palace.
Mr Muna say: "I don dey for political scene for some time but I wanda how pipo be surprise for ma recent political activity"
"Na with 'humility, honour and commitment' weh ah gree dis nomination," na weti yi add.