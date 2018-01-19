Image copyright Akere Muna Image example Akere Muna, na lawyer wey plenty people yi know for Cameroon

"I no get party; we no di tok about party but if wuna want change, make we go for new republic, make wuna register, vote and protect wuna vote."

Na Barrister Akere Tandeng Muna, di prominent lawyer wey wan contest for Cameroon 2018 elections talk dis one for interview with BBC News Pidgin.

Some party dem join hand for select Mr Muna to be dia candidate for presidential election dis year as deh bi meet for January 15.

Cameroon go organise municipal, legislative, regional senatorial and presidential election and de platform shidon discuss de agreement.

For 2009 some tori pipo say na de person when e get plenty chance for take over from President Biya.

Oda tori pipo dem for 2010 put Akere Muna e name among de eight candidate dem with big chance for enter Etoudi (presidential palace.

Mr Muna say: "I don dey for political scene for some time but I wanda how pipo be surprise for ma recent political activity"

"Na with 'humility, honour and commitment' weh ah gree dis nomination," na weti yi add.