Two million people for go jail if dem no pay TV licence

Di oga dem wey dey run Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) don say make di Director-General of GBC Dr. Akuffo Annof-Ntow, waka enter leave sharp-sharp.

Na di board Chairman, Professor Emmanuel Addo-Obeng talk dis one unto how dem handle TV licence fee matter for di country.

For interview wey im do for Radio Ghana, Addo-Obeng talk say dem don tell di National Media Commission (NMC) about dia decision and dat dem never see wen dem go say make di DG go return.

Wetin bin happen for Ghana TV licence be say people vex, after di Chief Justice just arrange sharp-sharp court wey go dey follow people wey say dem no go pay by-force TV license money wey be part of di TV licensing Act.

Small time, na im di GBC change mouth, say make de, no pursue anybodi enter court on top TV license fee matter.