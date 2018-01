Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example EFCC na di office wey dey handle financial corruption matter for Nigeria

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for Nigeria don re-charge one former Minister of di Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jumoke Akinjide before Federal High Court wey dey inside Lagos.

Na 24 charges dem drop on top Madam Akinjide, as she stand before Justice Muslim Hassan.

She carry dis charge with Nigeria former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, wey nobody don see up till now.

Di charge carry hand for di matter say dem bin use koni-koni take N650 million.

And dis money, EFCC dem talk say na part of one $115 million wey Alison-Madueke bin dey share to different people wen Nigeria wan run dia 2015 general election.

Dem add say dat money for get as e go arrange as people vote for di election.

Justice Hassan pause di trial till 5 February.