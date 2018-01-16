“Why we chase Yahya Jammeh commot for office” – President Buhari

Image copyright Twitter/@MBuhari Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say im dey look forward to better collabo with Gambia

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don talk how African leaders use strong hand comot former Gambia President, Yahya Jammeh from office.

Buhari say im no happy as other leaders wey dey Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bin need tough action to comot Jammeh, after e lose election.

President Buhari tell Mr Adama Barrow wey take over as President say: "wetin we bin do na sake of say na di only way Nigeria and ECOWAS get."

All dis word come out after meeting wey di two presidents do for Tuesday 16 January for Presidential Villa, Abuja, Nigeria.

Nigeria President talk for statement say im remember as dem dey beg Jammeh make e step down, but Jammeh raise shoulder, no gree after dem announce di election say e don lose.

For im side, President Barrow say im wan thank Nigeria and dia oga by imself for di kain help di country give Gambia, especially dat time wey Jammeh no gree comot.

Barrow say: "we no go forget Nigeria for di help don dey give us since independence."

As dem finish dia meeting, President Buhari talk say representative dem for di two countries go show and go dey give advice to di leaders make dem take be better padi-padi.