Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey run 'military democracy' wey no go succeed, according to one of di ogas for di President own party.

Bisi Akande, wey be chieftain for di All Progressives Congress tell tori people say "President Buhari na my friend and I want am to succeed but im dey run difficult system of government."

Akande talk say di Buhari kain government na "military democracy," and "if we continue like dis, way no dey for us to succeed."

Di oga wey be former governor for Nigeria talk all dis one when e dey talk to tori people during press conference wey im take mark im 79th birthday.

E say democracy wey get different political parties and parliament na di best type of government for Nigeria, if di country wan join bodi dey among better-better countries for world.

President Buhari don dey under fire from different people dis week, after attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen leave at least 73 people dead.