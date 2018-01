Nine-year-old Das Dappa na boxer wey dey live for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.

Das papa na im convince am to start di sport, and since then, im don dey make steady progress.

Das tell BBC News Pidgin say: "my biggest dream na to become World Champion and make plenty money."

Although say im dey too young to fight, for now im focus na to continue to improve as boxer.

Watch to see Das for di boxing gym wey im dey train for National stadium Surulere, Lagos.