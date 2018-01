Libya Migrants: Returnee dem flights dey suspended - Agency

Image copyright Getty Images Image example African migrants dey like go Tripoli because e easy to enter Europe from dia.

International Organisation for Migration don stop to bring back African migrants wey dey Libya but bin don volunteer to go back home.

Dem tell BBC say for now, dem no go fit continue to send home migrants go back home because, di only civilian airport wey dey di capital, Tripoli dey closed.

Dem close Tripoli Maitiga Airport after heavy fight on Monday between two armed groups wey kill plenty people and destroy many aeroplane.

IOM talk-talk person say dem dey try see whether dem go fit use other airports take send di migrants go home.

Dis one mean say migrants wey dey wait to go back home, go fit stay longer for detention centre sake of security and logistic mata.

Di attackers want make government release dia members wey dey for detention near di airport.

For now, nobodi know when di airport go open again.