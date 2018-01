Cameroon wan check Cocoa smuggle along Nigeria border

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Cameroon na fifth biggest cocoa producer for di world

Cameroon National Office for Cocoa and Coffee wan put check points along di Nigerian border.

dis matta of farmers wey dey use corner corner way push cocoa from Cameroon enter Nigeria don become serious issue along di border.

According to tori from Reuters agency, farmers inside Cameroon and buyers dey complain say di wahala inside English-speaking regions dey force dem to increase di practice.

One tori person inside Ekok town wey dey south-west region see bags of cocoa beans wey dem pack put inside pick-up trucks and cars with registration number of Nigeria Cross River State.