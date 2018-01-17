Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Niger Delta Avengers na millitant group wey dey worry di oil rich region for Nigeria

Niger Delta Avengers don talk on Wednesday say dem go attack oil pipelines again.

Dem announce am for their website say dis new attacks go bad pass di ones wey Nigerians don see before.

Di militants talk say na deep see operations go suffer pass especially di ones wey belong to Bonga Platform, Agbami, EA Field, Britania-U Field and Akpo Field.

Dem say make di oil companies know say dem dey track their operations and dem no go fit escape di wahala wey dey come in a few days.