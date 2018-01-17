Lassa Fever: Ebonyi dem don discover two new cases

Image copyright NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Images Image example Na di rat wey get plenty breast dey spread Lassa fever

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State for Nigeria don approve N7 million to start wetin dem call di Lassa Fever Virology Centre for di Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Authorities say dem don see two new cases of Lassa fever for di state. Dis na after two doctors and one nurse people die from di Lassa fever sickness.

Chinedu Nwafor wey be tori person for di state tell BBC News Pidgin say from di money wey dem approve, N5 million naira na to activate di quarantine centre and hire experts wey go manage am, while N2 million na to search for people wey don get contact one way di other with di people wey don die, so dat dem go quarantine and attend to dem.

Meanwhile, di team of experts wey dem call to come from Lagos don land.

Di federal government don also send rapid response team to Abakaliki; even experts from di specialist centre for Irrua, Edo State sef don come to help dem.