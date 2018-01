Image copyright UK Parliament Image example Tracey Crouch weyu be di new Loneliness Minister for Britain say she dey very proud to collect dis job

Government for UK don make new minister for loneliness, and her name na Tracey Crouch.

Madam Crouch say she dey proud to face di "generational challenge" to face issue wey dey affect about nine million UK people, weda dem young or old.

Di 42-year-old add say she go work with different political parties for dis work.

For statement na im Prime Minister Theresa May say di new post go work with do Commission on Loneliness, businesses and charities to make new government strategy.

Report from last year for UK say loneliness dey dangerous to health as e be to dey smoke 15 cigarettes per day.