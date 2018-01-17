Dem no support media player for your device Seun Kuti: 'Nigeria government never begin fight Herdsmen'

Seun Kuti, di son of late Afro beat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti don open mouth on top di herdsmen killing matter wey dey chook many Nigerian for bodi.

Di music superstar tell BBC News Pidgin say government never serious about di matter.

"I know how Nigeria dey fight person. Nigeria government never begin fight herdsmen di way dem never begin fight Boko Haram," an wetin im talk.

On New Year day, Monday 1 January 2018, Fulani herdsmen attack some communities for Benue State, come kill about 20 people.

Wen BBC News Pidgin follow di tori, di oga for Miyetti Allah cattle breeders association for Benue State, Garus Gololo, talk say di wahala start because some people attack Fulani herdsmen wey dey carry their cow comot from di state.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Seun Kuti no dey hide to dey talk im own as things dey run for Nigeria

Gololo bin say na as di herdsmen wan relocate go Taraba State through Nassarawa State, na im thief carry 1000 of dia cows and fight-fight come start.

Leaders dem from Benue State, North central Nigeria, bin tell President Muhammadu Buhari say talk of land for cattle colonies no go even as possible as government don talk.