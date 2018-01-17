Image copyright Bobsled and Skeleton Sports Federation of Nigeria Image example Di team fit make history if dem qualify for di Winter Olympics and dem wan win medal

Big earphone company for world don recognise Africa and Nigeria first bobsled team for advert.

US-based company Beats by Dre do dis one when dem drop di video wey dem dey call "Above The Noise" for dia Youtube channel wey feature di three women wey be Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga.

Di advert dey shine light on top athletes dem wey don try well-well as dem dey do better hard work and discipline for sport.

Nigeria bobsled team suppose show for Winter Olympics for Pyeongchang, South Korea, wey go start 9 February 2018.