Image copyright AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP/Getty Images Image example For 2016, plenty Shia Muslims enter road for Northern Nigeria make dem free dia leader.

Plenty of people wey dey follow one big Shia oga for Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky don do siddon protest for Abuja, Nigeria.

Dem dey talk say make dem make dem release di guy and im wife.

Na since two years dem put Zakyzaky for jail after army don im group Di Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) strong thing.

Di tori dat time be say IMN try kill Chief of Army, Tukur Buratai and n aim like 300 IMN followers come die wey army do back-to-sender.

Last weekend, Zakyzaky show face for public wit im wife and e talk to some tori people for press conference.

Im lawyer talk say di Shia oga dey suffer small stroke and say im wife still get bullet inside her bodi.

Up till now, dem never charge Zakyzaky to court.