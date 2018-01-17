Image copyright GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images) Image example Former Cameroon international Samuel Eto'o Fils dey play now for Turkish club Antalyaspor

Samuel Eto'o Fils, Cameroon football star go be August guest for de grande finale for The Voice Afrique Francophone for dis month end.

The Voice Afrique na singing competition for kontri dem weh dey di tok French. De competition don enter season two and de big sho de geh for South Africa.

The Voice Afrique don put video for dia website weh e di show Samuel as e confirm say e go attend de de final show.

Some African music star dem weh di coach de young pipo for sing na, Lokua Kanza, Charlotte Dipanda, Singuila, and A'SALFO.