Image copyright EMMANUEL AREWA/Gettyimages Image example Fulani herdsman di give im cow water

Nigeria no be di only country for West Africa wey herdsmen and farmer fight -fight dey happen, even Ghana dey fight the same Palava.

But while Nigeria still dey drag leg on top di matter, Ghana president, Nana Akufor-Addo don take action.

E don send di taskforce wey dem dey call Operation Cow-leg go Agogo for Ashanti Region make dem go pursue all di herdsmen for di area.

Ghana government bin don launch Operation Cow-leg since 17 years to solve di fight-fight between herders and farmers.

Local tori don report say di hersdmen don dey run and dis one dey ginger people for social media.

Dis herdsmen wahala don be di main talk-talk for Nigeria and people wey dey make law for di country don meet with President Mohammadu Buhari to find solution to di problem.

Dem give Inspector General of police Ibrahim Idris 14 days to arrest and prosecute di people wey dey behind di attack.

But some Nigerians say dis kain step too slow, dem want government to do operation cow-leg for Benue State