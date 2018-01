Image copyright Getty Images Image example Davido dey also call for release of im crew member dem wey dey prison

Nigerian singer Davido don threaten say im go publish di names of all di some people wey dey owe am money for Lagos.

Dis na after one court paper show say Lagos state government bin accuse di singer say im no dey pay tax.

Na so di Afrobeats star take vex enter social media say im dey give im debtors till end of today before im go publish dia names.

Image copyright @davido Image example Dis na how di Afrobeats star talk im mind for social media

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun wey people sabi as AY na one of di people wey Lagos state government dey follow accuse as part of di people wey no dey pay tax.

Davido dey also ginger make dem release one of im crew members, Kayode wey dey inside prison.