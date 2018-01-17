Image copyright President Akufo-Addo/Facebook Image example President Akufo-Addo for di meet the press session for Ghana

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo say government no decide yet on di status of di Gitmo two detainees, but give assurance say once Parliament resume sitting from demma break dem go start look into am.

Dis be one of di key questions wey tori people ask di President for di 'meet the pres's session wey dem dey do every six months for Ghana.

Senior journalist for Ghana Kwesi Pratt Jnr. ask Mr Akufo-Addo what di status of di Gitmo two be, sake of demma stay expire for Ghana.

Dis be one issue wey dey very important to most Ghanaians as chaw menerz ask since last week say what go happen?

Although for President in response inside parliament for seat dem look into am, some Ghanaians for social media say dem no sure if President Akufo-Addo answer di question well-well:

How many jobs dey? We dey count am - Akufo-addo

Another important issue wey come up be how many jobs President Nana Akufo-Addo den in government create since dem chop power one year ago.

President Akufo-Addo reveal say dem no count how many jobs dey now, sake of dem chop power no keep but dem still dey compile data so in like two to three months dem go know.

Di issue of jobs be major give most Ghanaian youth wey sake of dem chaw menerz no get jobs, recently over 80,000 people apply for only 500 vacancies during Ghana Immigration Service demma recruitment this month.

Security threat for Ghana

Another matter wey President Akufo-Addo address be say government go strengthen security services demma capacity make dem fight any threat wey dey target Ghana.

Recently, police arrest some three suspects wey dem say dey carry hand grenades for Odokor; dis issue make people dey wonder if Ghanaians be safe or not.

'Dis be worst 'meet the press'

Meanwhile, some journalists also dey feel say dis meet di press session be one of di poorest wey dem see so far:

Since di time dis tin start for Ghana, menerz dey try gauge di quality of questions wey journalists dey ask di President.

Chaw matters wey drop, but one clear commitment wey President Akufo-Addo show be say in government go fight corruption with di appointment of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecuor.

Meanwhile, di nomadic herdsmen issues for Agogo den other places nu, he say government dey work hard find solution to am.

Di one matter wey no go well for some be say President Akufo-Addo say he no dey see any corruption wey dey inside the Trade Ministry $100,000 cash for seat allegations wey dey parliamentary probe inside right now.