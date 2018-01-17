Image copyright Harry Uzoka/Instagram Image example Harry Uzoka be di fourth person wey dem stab to death for London dis year

Police charge two models George Koh, 24 den Jonathan Okigbo, 23 for di murder of British-Nigerian model Harry Uzoka.

Na for statement na im di London Metropolitan Police say di two men, appear for court on Tuesday, where dem confirm demma names, date of birth den addresses.

Uzoka who dey on di books of Premier Model Management, die from single stab wound.

Di two men go appear again for court on Thursday, 18 January.

Image copyright Harry Uzoka/Instagram Image example Uzoka come from holidays wey he meet in untimely death for London in streets top

Di allegation be say dem attack Uzoka, 25, outside some flats inside Shepherd's Bush for London.

Image copyright George Koh/Instagram Image example Dem charge George Koh with possession of offensive weapon

Dem charge Koh with "possession of offensive weapon."

Di police say two more people dey under investigation, 27-year-old den another 28-years old guy but dem release dem while investigations dey happen.

Uzoka be di fourth person wey dem stab to death for London dis year. News of in death shock chaw menerz sake of dem hail am as icon give black boys for UK.