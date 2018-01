Breaking Tori: Suspected herdsmen don kill six for Benue

Breaking tori be say herdsmen don kill six people for fresh attacks on top Benue communities.

Local newspaper Punch dey report say di attacks happen for communities wey be Logo, Guma and Okpokwu Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Governor Samuel Ortom confirm di attacks when e receive former military administrator of di state wey be Brigadier General Dominic Oneya (retd), inside di Government House for Makurdi.

