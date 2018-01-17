Image copyright Didier Drogba Foundation Image example Didier Drogba say im wan use education make life better for young Africans

Ivory Coast international footballer and Phoenix Rising player Didier Drogba, don open new school for Ivory Coast.

Na im foundation carry di tori comot, as dis go be dia first school for Pokou-Kouamekro, Ivory Coast.

E say e wan use di school to help hundreds of pickin dem for di rural cocoa community, make dem get better education.

Di Didier Drogba Foundation dey arrange money and support for health and education matter to people fro Africa.

Drogba talk say: "we don dey work on top dis project for two years and I dey very happy say dem don complete am."

Image copyright Didier Drogba Foundation Image example Didier Drogba school for Ivory Coast

"Di thing wey I believe be say if pickin get correct access to health and education, we go build better doctor, scientist, businessman and women dem and dat na how we go build Africa."

Di footballer add say: "Education dey very important make pickin dem grow wella and support fom international comapny dem like Nestle go help make area be better place."

Di school get six classroom, kindergarten, canteen, toilet, football field house for three teacher dem.