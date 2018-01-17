Image copyright STEPHANE YAS/AFP/Getty Images Image example Terrorist group Boko Haram don dey use bomb and fight-fight scatter di north-east for Nigeria

For Nigeria, at least like 14 people don die and 65 wound, after suicide bomb explode for Borno State, Maiduguri wey dey north-east of di country.

Dis na di number three attack wey don dey happen for di area wey Boko Haram get strong hand.

E be like say dis one bad pass as time don pass for all di recent attacks wey don dey happen for di city.

According to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) wey dey chook inside disaster matter, dem say na four suicide bombers die for di attack join.

Di Nigerian army dey try comot Boko Haram finish and dem don dey claim say dem dey win di battle.

But as e be so, e still be like say di militants still dey show say dem fit dey do bad-bad attacks.

People wey dey work for NEMA and Red Cross don show for di area to dey help.

We go dey update una.