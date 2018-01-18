Image example People queue for midnight dey wait for when dem go begin sell di book.

64-year-old Michael Wolff wey write 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' say im wan do film from di book.

Di book reveal all di things wey don happen inside White House within di first year of Trump as president.

Before di book come out for early January, people don already dey long queue dey wait for dem to start to dey sell dis book.

Na Wolff go be di director for di film wey fit be TV series or Movie.

But US President Donald Trump say di book lie.