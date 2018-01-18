Image copyright EFCC Image example To fight corruption na one of di big agenda on top Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari table.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, (wey be office wey dey fight corruption inside Nigeria) say dem don win one court case to send one real estate agent to go sidon for prison for 2 years because of 10 million Naira (wey be almost $33,000) wayo money.

According to EFCC Facebook post, di anti-corruption office drag di man go one high court for Abuja, for 2013 and on Monday January 15, 2018 Justice D. Z. Senchi judge say Chike Tony Odigbo wey be former staff of Intercontinental Homes Limited dey guilty to use wayo collect 10 million Naira from one Ademola Oluwayemi to buy property for am from Intercontinental Homes, but use di money for personal need.