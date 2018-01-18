Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example INEC dey do biometric capture to take register people make mistake no dey wen dem wan get voters card

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Nigeria don talk say person fit get dia Permanent Voters Card (PVC) if e don lost, or dem never collect am.

Na for dia Twitter handle dem use talk di tori, as di commission don release date for timetable for general elections wey go happen for 2019.

As e be so, even if you don loss your card or you move go new place, dat one no go stop make person no get chance to vote.

Di commission dey try all dem fit do, make nobodi complain say dem no get chance to vote wen elections go start next year for di country.