Image copyright Getty Images Image example IPOB supporters as dem enter Aba for South East of Nigeria for 2015

Di Federal High Court for Abuja, Nigeria capital don troway application by di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) say dem be terrorist group.

For im ruling, acting chief judge, Justice Abdul Kafarati on Thursday January 18, say di order wey dem use to call IPOB terror organisation dey on point.

Justice Kafarati also talk say dem no abuse di right to fair hearing and freedom of association for IPOB as na di country president suppose gree for dat one and na im dem collect from am.

E join troway argument by di group lawyer, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor wey talk say dem no register IPOB for Nigeria and say di country no suppose power to sue dem.

But di judge say na, dat one be like tori of foreigner wey dem arrest for another country after e do bad thing,

As e di matter be, Justice Kafarati come say make di secessionist group pay di Attorney-General fine of N500 only.

Mr Ejiofor, wey be IPOB lawyer talk say dem go drag di matter go di Appeal Court.

Nigeria Government bin don get proscription order on top IPOB head for September 20, 2017, say di group na terrorist organisation.

Dis one be after some members of IPOB and army get fight-fight for south-east of di country.